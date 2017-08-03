Tickets still available for Castlepalooza this weekend

Offaly premier music and arts festival kicks off tomorrow, Friday, August 4, and will run until Sunday, August 6 at the stunning Charleville Castle in Tullamore. Tickets are still available for one of the country's fastest growing festivals.

This year's line-up features music acts like Heroes in Hiding, Daithi, the Dublin Ukulele Collective, Cinema, Apella, Seo Linn and Chasing Abbey, the hometown band who recently signed an international record deal. They will play the courtyard stage.

The line-up also features a host of popular comedians, including Deirdre O'Kane, PJ Gallagher, Colm O'Regan and Kevin McGahern.

The festival site opens Friday at 5pm and will close on Monday at 12pm. You are only permitted to stay onsite until Monday at 12pm if you have a weekend camping ticket.

Castlepalooza is a predominately an over 18s event but children are permitted with their parents/guardian. Children under 12 will be permitted for free once an adult or guardian accompanies them.

Any children over 12 will need a ticket and must gain entry with their parent or guardian. Anyone under the age of 18 found attempting to enter or found anywhere on the festival site without their parent or guardian will be asked to leave.

It is strongly advised not to bring young children to the festival; if you decide to bring your baby/ toddler to the festival, parents must sign a disclaimer form on admission to the venue.

There will be a full range of food and beverages on offer throughout the three days that will cater for an array of tastes, including vegetarian options.

You can bring your own food to the festival provided that is precooked/pre-packaged. You will not be permitted to cook onsite or bring any BBQs or Gas cookers.

Any alcohol brought on site will be confiscated. There will be bars on site and also an off licence.

As well as day and camping tickets, the festival is also selling Boutique Camping tickets. This comprises of pre-pitched 4m and 5m bell tents with fitted groundsheets and carpeted interiors.

While staying in Boutique camping you have access to separate toilets for boutique campers use only, a communal chill out area for you to hang out with your mates and there are showers close by which you use for free if you wish.

Tickets to the festival are still available and can be purchased through the Castlepalooza festival website here. For all the information you need about this year's festival, you can visit www.castlepalooza.com.

