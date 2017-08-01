Tony award winning comedy hits Tullamore

Colin Hughes Promotions are pleased to bring a Tony Award winning show to Offaly with the arrival of Avenue Q to Tullamore.

Smart, hilarious, risqué and full of heart, Avenue Q is Broadway’s smash-hit Tony award winner for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book and now a fully fledged worldwide sensation.

The show will get the Tullamore treatment from September 5-9 in Tullamore GAA Centre with no show on September 7.

The neighbors are nice on Avenue Q - it's the only address you can afford when you’re fresh out of college, out of a job, or just trying to find your way in life.

Princeton, Gary Coleman (yes, that one!), Christmas Eve and their newfound friends, played by talented actors and puppets, valiantly seek jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life. Sesame Street meets The Simpsons in this upbeat musical just for the grown-ups

The show does contain mature language and situations and is not intended for children.

The New York Times described it as “Savvy, sassy, and eminently likable.”

Colin Hughes promotions are thrilled to bring this smash hit comedy to Tullamore with a local cast of actors and puppeteers. Tickets are on sale now at only €15 and can be booked by calling 085-1064515.

