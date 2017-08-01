Local people sought for roles in Offaly film

The production behind a film set to be shot in Offaly this month has put out a call for local actors to take part with a number of roles.

The shooting for the film will take place outside Daingean, mostly on the August 19 and 20, with a couple of further scenes on Monday, August 21. Most actors will only be needed for one of those days.

The film is called 'Dan Casey' and is about a young man who works as a farm hand in Offaly. He has moved in with his sick grandfather who was a victim of a violent burglary a few years ago. The perpetrator of the crime is now out from prison and living nearby.

I'm looking to cast the following roles:

SEAMUS: Male, late 60s/70s (Significant supporting role)

JOHN: Male, late 20s, charasmatic and arrogant

ANNE: Female, 40s

AOIFE: Female, 20s

No acting experience is necessary. An ability to do an Offaly accent is a must. Little Lake Entertainment are also looking for a person or two who would be interested in helping out on set.

It's a low budget film, but it will be fun, they've said.

Interested people can send their messages, CVs and or showreels/videos to: littlelakeentertainment@gmail.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

