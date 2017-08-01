Local people sought for roles in Offaly film
The appeal has been launched for local actors
The production behind a film set to be shot in Offaly this month has put out a call for local actors to take part with a number of roles.
The shooting for the film will take place outside Daingean, mostly on the August 19 and 20, with a couple of further scenes on Monday, August 21. Most actors will only be needed for one of those days.
The film is called 'Dan Casey' and is about a young man who works as a farm hand in Offaly. He has moved in with his sick grandfather who was a victim of a violent burglary a few years ago. The perpetrator of the crime is now out from prison and living nearby.
I'm looking to cast the following roles:
SEAMUS: Male, late 60s/70s (Significant supporting role)
JOHN: Male, late 20s, charasmatic and arrogant
ANNE: Female, 40s
AOIFE: Female, 20s
No acting experience is necessary. An ability to do an Offaly accent is a must. Little Lake Entertainment are also looking for a person or two who would be interested in helping out on set.
It's a low budget film, but it will be fun, they've said.
Interested people can send their messages, CVs and or showreels/videos to: littlelakeentertainment@gmail.com.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
