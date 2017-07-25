'Zombie' extras needed for Offaly film shoot

Producers working on a film in Offaly are looking for up to 60 'zombie extras' for two major scenes in their film, Follow the Dead.

The candidates are needed for a zombie horde scene in Ferbane, Co Offaly on August 6 and a community hall scene in central Dublin on August 26.

Up to 30 zombie actors will be required for each scene.

Wild Stag Productions said the roles are unpaid as this the film is very low budget, but refreshments will be provided.

MovieExtras.ie added: "Fun will be had and you'll leave with a good story to tell. Bring a change of clothes that we can get a bit dirty. No logos, no stripes."

Find out more on the Follow the Dead Facebook page or you can fill in the application form here.

