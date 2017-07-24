Offaly's Captain Mundy takes the helm on his way to Donegal Festival

Offaly singer Mundy, who was one of the main headline acts at this years Swell Festival off the Donegal coast on Arranmore, arrived in style on the island after driving the ferry himself.

Not content with performing at the festival, the Birr man took over the “Blue” ferry service to the island when he was handed a turn on the wheel by the ferry’s skipper. He's certainly qualified now to drive a float during Birr Vintage Week although he might need a sailor's cap to replace his usual cowboy one.

Mundy was among a host of top live acts that rocked the popular Swell Festival over the weekend.