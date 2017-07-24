German orchestra set to perform in Offaly

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne are set to perform in Offaly in August following performances all over the world.

After several successful european tours in 2015 and 2016 the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne (Germany) is coming back to Ireland in summer 2017 with a powerful new programme.

“Classical music the world over” – this is the motto of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne. "It is irrelevant for our musicians whether they are playing in a little village church, in the open air, in Cologne Cathedral or in the Sydney Opera House – their enthusiasm to play music is the same every time," a statement read.

The popularity of this ensemble is reflected in the fact that the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne gives around 300 concerts a year around the globe and listeners throughout the world look forward to a musical encounter with these exceptionally talented

musicians.

The Chamber Philharmonia Cologne was founded in the city whose name they bear: Cologne. The city that is famous throughout the world for its University of Music and its musical and instrumental teaching. Generations of musicians have been trained there for many decades who, in terms of their musicality, are unparalleled around the world.

Taking advantage of this pool of talent, a stock of outstanding musicians has assembled to create this astonishingly talented group.

On Friday August 4, they will arrive in Tullamore to play in St. Catherine’s Church in Tullamore at 8pm. They will wow the audience with diverse programme ranging from Antonio Vivaldi and his tremendously famous "Four Seasons" to Handel, Peter Tchaikovsky and Niccolo Paganini.

Tickets are available at the door one hour prior to the concert from 7pm Adults: € 20, Seniors/Pensioners: €17, Students/Children: €12.

