Luan Parle set for Offaly tour date

Meteor & Tatler Award winner Luan Parle is bringing her brand new show to Offaly in August following a touring stint in Slovakia, Germany and Finland.

Parle has had numerous hits and accolades. Her top 10 hit single ‘Ghost’ spent three months in the Irish charts in 2007. Parle released her critically acclaimed album ‘Free’ in that same year. To date she has released 3 studio albums and is currently working on her latest material due for release in 2017.

She signed her first record deal at just 12 years of age and has written and recorded with some of the worlds most successful songwriters and producers including Grammy award winners Bill Bottrell and Billy Steinberg.

She holds the Meteor Award Title for ‘Best Irish Female’ with other accolades including; ‘Tatler Women Of The Year Award’ & ‘Big Buzz Award Most Stylish Female’.

Luan found success again in 2014 when she released ‘Day Is Done’ written with Tupelo’s James Cramer. ‘Day Is Done’ was taken from Luan’s EP ‘Roll The Dice’ produced by Gavin Glass and mixed by Ingmar Kiang. ‘Roll The Dice’ and ‘You’re Not Here’ followed ‘Day Is Done’. All single releases topped the iTunes Chart, with ‘Day Is Done‘ peaking at no. 8 in the Irish Airplay Charts & No. 35 in the overall airplay charts, reaching an audience of almost 8 million listeners.

The Wicklow Songstress is currently in the studio working on her latest material and has a string of 2017 tour dates in Ireland, Finland, Germany and Slovakia.

She takes her new show to Birr Theatre with blues guitarist Clive Barnes to play the Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival on the closing night of the festival Friday, August 11.

More information about tickets (€15) can be found at www.luanparle.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

