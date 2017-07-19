The search is on for Offaly's music hero

Business membership organisation, Guaranteed Irish is calling on individuals and businesses in Offaly to nominate their ‘Music Hero’ as part of the ‘Guaranteed Irish Hero Awards’, which recognise individuals who have been ambassadors for Ireland both at home and abroad.

Members of the public are invited to nominate their music hero before the deadline of Friday, August 11, 2017. Artist, Maser; Captain of Irish Women’s Rugby team, Niamh Briggs; and Director of INFANT Research Centre, Professor Louise Kenny, have so far been recognised as awardees for their contributions to art, sport and science, respectively.



Launching the call for the Guaranteed Irish Music Hero, CEO of Guaranteed Irish, Brid O’Connell said: “This award is a great opportunity to commend someone who you consider to be a Guaranteed Irish Music Hero. Ireland has a rich musical history and heritage, and we believe it is time to champion Irish contributions to music. What better way to do that than to nominate a Guaranteed Irish Music Hero? "



“We're calling on businesses and individuals in Offaly to get involved and put forward names of anyone who has demonstrated a real commitment to creating a better Ireland with music through: jobs, community and provenance. As the music festival season is now in full swing, if you know someone who fits that bill, then we want to hear from you,” concluded Brid O’Connell.



The remaining Guaranteed Irish Heroes for food and technology will be awarded later in the year. To get involved and to nominate your Guaranteed Irish Music Hero, simply email info@guaranteedirish.ie before Friday, August 11, 2017 or use the dedicated hashtag: #GIhero on social media with your nomination and a link to the artist’s song or music video.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.

