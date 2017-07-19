Offaly house sought for film shoot

FilmOffaly has been contacted by a film production company looking for a very specific shooting location in Co. Offaly.

They are seeking to film at a two-storey house in the countryside close to Ferbane.

The house must look lived in. Can you help?

If you own a property like the above and would be interested, contact us at filmoffaly@offalycoco.ie. They ask that you include a small (under 2MB) photo of the house or call 05793 57400.

House is required for three nights in mid to late August 2017, and a small location fee is payable.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.