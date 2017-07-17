'Return of the King' as Elvis spectacular comes to Offaly

40 years since Elvis Presley passed away, the King returns to Tullamore in August as Ciaran Houlihan, the official European Elvis Champion of 2012, brings his award-winning Elvis spectacular to the Tullamore Court Hotel.

The Tupelo born superstar left this earthly stage for the final time forty years ago next month, and yet, his popularity remains undiminished by the passage of time. If anything, in fact, the magnificence of his musical legacy has ensured that his legend continues to grow.

This is clearly evidenced by the fact that Elvis had a Number 1 album in the UK as recently as 2016, when his 'The Wonder of You' compilation was remastered with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra repeated the achievement of 2015's similar compilation 'If I Can Dream.'

Ciaran Houlihan captures all his energy and spirit as he steps on stage, and his show has won fans all over the world.

And now, Elvis fans in Offaly and around the midlands can expect a similar night of unmissable entertainment when Ciaran brings his show to the Tullamore Court Hotel on August 27. What better way to remember 'The King' than in the company of 'Elvis' on his 40th Anniversary?

As an added bonus to what already promises to be a night to remember, Colin Kenny, a rising Offaly star of the music scene, with appearances alongside Tony Christie, Mike Denver, and at the Hot Country Awards to his name, will be opening the show.

Tickets are available from reception at the Tullamore Court Hotel.

