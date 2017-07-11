JOBS: Offaly County Council are looking to hire an Arts Coordinator

Offaly County Council Arts Office is seeking an Arts Coordinator for the delivery of two major events - Offaly Culture Night and Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival.

Offaly Culture Night takes place on Friday, September 22, 2017 and involves partnerships with over 30 venues, including public, private and commercial, and engages over 36 acts from artists and bands to dance troops and drama groups.

Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival takes place from November 1-4 and is an important annual fixture in the county’s calendar of arts and culture festival events. Now in its 11th year, Hullabaloo! focus is on 3 – 12 year olds and their families.

In order to facilitate and develop these programmes, Offaly County Council is seeking to procure a coordinator under a ‘Contract for Service’ arrangement, to deliver the aforementioned services.

They will involve liaising with venues and artists participating in Hullabaloo! coordinating the workshops / performances to included scheduling times/dates/venues for all the programmes.

For Culture Night, similarly, the role involves liaising with artists and venues on their specific requirements for the night, including space requirements, etc.

Essential Requirements to be met by Service Provider:

 A third level qualification in Arts Administration or Public relations is desirable or a proven track record in successfully delivering the specified services

 Experience of programme scheduling and organising Festivals/Cultural Events and working with a wide variety of stakeholders

 Experience of working to and meeting deadlines

 Good communication and inter-personal skills in all aspects of stakeholder engagement

 Excellent Public Relations skills including experience of writing press releases, information brochures, social media posts and liaising with the media.

 Excellent organisational skills.

 Ability to work both autonomously and as part of a team

 Hold a current unendorsed full driving licence in respect of Class B vehicles.

 Successful candidate may need to be Garda Vetted.

The service provider must comply with the Safety, Health & Welfare at Work Act 2005 and all relevant and associated legislation.

Closing date for proposals is Tuesday 25th July 2017 at 4pm. For more information on how to apply, click here or phone the Arts Office Offaly County Council on 05793 57400.