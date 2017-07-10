Offaly man's band set for television appearance

Offaly native Stephen Rosney has been making a name for himself recently as part of The Back Axles, a country/folk band making waves in recent months. He has also become a notable songwriter, penning tracks for his brother Ciaran and the likes of Robert Mizzell.

And with The Back Axles soon to take their immaculately blended fusion of country, folk, bluegrass, and Americana to the nation's screens on TG4 in the coming weeks, the reputation of the band, and Stephen, is all set to grow even further.

Speaking last week after the band finished the recording for their upcoming appearance on the acclaimed TG4 show Feilte, Stephen described The Back Axles for fans who may not have caught one of their performances just yet.

"I'd say the music we make is very honest, first and foremost. I think our songs have a story to them in a way that's very much of the traditional country and folk style. So the songs are easy to relate to."

"Everything is there being told, the whole truth, whether it's good, bad, or ugly, whether it's about hearts being broken or love being found. But there's always some humour in there too, and the music has a way of making you enjoy it even if the lyrics are a bit on the sadder side of things," he added.

The Back Axles, who were formerly known as Roslyn, are signed to Hypermedia Nashville, the label of legendary songwriter Max T. Barnes, have just released their latest single, 'The Bold O' Donahue', which is also the first single from their forthcoming album, expected to be titled 'Murphy's Ass.'

