Offaly's 'country kid' set to release second single

Clara country singer Alex Roe has already tasted success with his debut number one single, All I Need Is You,' and now the youngster, dubbed the 'country kid', is back with a follow-up record.

As Alex prepares for the release of his new single, 'Walk Hand In Hand With You', another original, this time written by Jim Corbett, the teenager is taking it all in his stride as he shoots for two in a row.

"I don't think I could have written a better script for how everything went last time, it was like living in a dream for a few days. Mind you, I'd been hitting the books fairly hard for my exams, so some of that feeling might just have been tiredness, I suppose," Alex joked.

"Having my first song go so well was a brilliant feeling, but that doesn't mean I expect that to happen all the time. I hope it will, but look, you just never know. That's the way the music business is. The main thing from my point of view is that I'm putting out another song that I really believe in myself, and I'm really excited for people to get a chance to hear it," he added.

The single, 'Walk Hand In Hand With You', is now available for pre-sale on iTunes, and will be officially released on July 20. Alex will be making a special guest appearance with Kevin Lawlor Fitzpatrick on Midlands 103 this coming Saturday night where he'll also be sharing details of plans for his first television appearance, a big fundraising night he'll be a part of in August, and the story of getting a little star-struck when meeting Nathan Carter recently.

Alex Roe is also set to perform before Derek Ryan at this year's Canal Quarter Festival in Tullamore in August.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.