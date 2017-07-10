Niall Horan announces first solo world tour

Fresh from the global success of his smash hit “Slow Hands,” Niall Horan today announced that he will embark on the “Flicker Sessions 2017” tour.

The Mullingar man has spent the past year working on his debut solo album and will now bring his new music to fans in a series of intimate shows.

Opening on home turf at the Olympia in Dublin, and then moving on to London, Stockholm, Sydney and Tokyo, the tour then heads to Los Angeles, Mexico and Rio De Janeiro.

The run will include a show at New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre on Halloween night, October 31, plus concerts in Toronto, Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas and Phoenix. It concludes on November 22 at The Masonic in San Francisco.

Tickets for the Dublin date go on sale Friday, July 14 at 9am from www.ticketmaster.ie/venueartist/198239/2297125.

However, fans can enter a ticket pre-sale on Thursday, July 13 at 9am by pre-ordering a copy of Niall's forthcoming album and receiving a code to enter the pre-sale.

Fans can pre-order the album at www.musicstore.niallhoran.com/ from Monday, July 10 at 3pm until Wednesday, July 12 at 4pm.

Niall has already sold over 70 million records as part of the all-conquering One Direction and has toured the globe numerous times. His debut Platinum single “This Town,” released at the end of 2016 has sold more than three million track equivalent units globally. Combined streams now surpass 350 million worldwide. The Los Angeles Times said, “The guitar ballad is a tender, swoon-worthy number” and Entertainment Weekly hailed it as “a wistful tale of young love lost.”

He followed up the ballad’s release with the gritty, R&B-infused track “Slow Hands,” which went straight to Number One in 44 countries and continues to climb the charts around the world.

