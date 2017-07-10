Offaly singer/songwriter rockets to the top of the charts

Edenderry singer/songwriter Shane Hynes is currently sitting at the top of the iTunes charts after his debut EP cruised to success.

Shane's self-titled debut offering was released just last week and within days had reached Number 1 in the iTunes singer/songwriter and album charts, ahead of the likes of Ed Sheeran and Gavin James.

The four track EP hit the digital shelves on July 7 with four tracks capturing Shane's particular blend of pop, rock and country. The talented musician has thanked all those who bought the EP as it continues to gain major traction.

The tracks are upbeat and radio friendly and look certain to gain the Edenderry man massive mainstream attention. This record has been in the pipeline for a long time and was much anticipated after Shane won the ‘Best Male Newcomer’ award at ‘The Leinster Entertainment Awards’ in Kilashee House in Naas last year.

Shane has a wealth of experience performing around the country, and has been a regular on the pub circuit in Offaly especially for many years.

You can find out more about Shane and his debut EP by searching for 'Shane Hynes Music' on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

