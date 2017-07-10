Offaly country star releasing brand new single

Rising Offaly country singer Colin is set to release his second single this week, having scored Number 1 success with his debut, a cover of Keith Whitley's 'Don't Close Your Eyes.'

The Banagher native is taking on a true Irish icon with his second single which is available now to pre-order on iTunes and is set for official release on July 14. He has recorded a version of Joe Dolan's 'You're Such A Good Looking Woman,' a fan favourite sure to garner more attention for the Borrisokane barber.

"When I decided to record 'Don't Close Your Eyes' as my debut single it was my way of paying tribute to Keith Whitley, a man I consider to be one of the greatest country singers there's ever been. That's kinda the song he's most famous for, and I'm sure I'm far from the only singer who's been inspired by it and by Keith over the years. So when it came to picking a song for my second single, I decided I wanted to do something like that again," Colin said.

"But this time I've picked someone much closer to home, the one and only Joe Dolan. Ask a thousand people to name who they consider to be some of Ireland's greatest entertainers, and I'd put money on Joe Dolan being at least in the top five on everyone's list, if not higher on most, and rightly so," he continued.

"And ask those same people to name the song they most associate with Joe, and I think the majority would say 'You're Such A Good Looking Woman.' To me, as a performer, Joe Dolan is a hero, and he's one of the big reasons I'm doing what I'm doing. By recording my version of such an iconic song, I wanted to acknowledge that place he's had in my musical life right from the start of my own journey."

"We all have our heroes", he said, "and this is my way of saying thank you to one of mine, for making me dream, and for making me chase that dream. I'm proud to have recorded this song, and after 'Don't Close Your Eyes', I think it will show people a different side to what I can do as well."

Colin Kenny's version of 'You're Such A Good Looking Woman' is available now to pre-order on iTunes and is set for official release on July 14.

