WIN! Tickets and a meal for two at Ryan Sheridan's gig at Lukers in Shannonbridge

Lukers of Shannonbridge have kindly given us a pair of tickets, dinner and drinks for two to give away to Ryan Sheridan's gig in the pub this coming Saturday, July 15.

This prize is valued at €100 and offers one lucky Offaly Express reader a fantastic Saturday night out in Offaly on the house!.

Ryan Sheridan is not long back from touring arenas and stadiums in America and Germany where he was touring with Roderigo y Gabriella, and the next stop for the Monaghan singer-songwriter is Lukers in Shannonbridge.

Sheridan hit major mainstream success with the release of his debut album in 2011, with songs like Jigsaw and Stand Up Tall gaining huge commercial traction.

Gig Details:

Ryan Sherian - Saturday July 15 - Doors 7pm with support from Rofi James and Dan Elliott. If you're not lucky enough to win this prize, you can buy tickets to the gig by calling 0909674995 or clicking here.

How to enter?

To enter, simply complete the submission form below, and the good news is - you can enter as many times as you like. The winner will be chosen by random draw and announced later in the week.

