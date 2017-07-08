Roesy and Bagatelle playing in Offaly tonight

Music fans in Offaly are spoiled for choice today with two top class acts playing concerts in the county.

Birr is set to welcome home one of its favourite sons when award winning singer-songwriter Roesy returns to town for the second leg of his 2017 Irish Tour.

The songster, who is now based in Australia, will perform an intimate gig at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre at 8pm.

Tickets priced at €16 are available at www.birrtheatre.com, the Box Office (057) 91 22911 or www.roesy.net

Meanwhile in Edenderry, Bagatelle will enthrall their many fans with such classics as 'Summer in Dublin' and 'Second Violin'.

They are playing an open air concert in Edenderry Golf Club. Tickets priced at €25 are on sale at Edenderry Golf Club 046 9731072, Medical Hall Edenderry 046 9731345, or Deirdre on 087 2322323/Mary 087 7693641