Offaly photographer to open stunning 'Boats of Ireland' exhibition

Offaly County Council is set to host an exhibition called, Boats of Ireland, by Offaly-based photographer Sibel Ozben Geraghty.

Landscape and people are constant sources of inspiration for Ballinagar-based photographic artist Sibel Geraghty, so for her solo exhibition Boats of Ireland, Geraghty directed the lens of her camera to capture the wild, untouched landscape of Ireland’s inland and coastal waterways, focussing on the boats that are moored there.

Images of boats, for Geraghty, instil a sense of serene beauty, as well as a reimagining of particular journeys taken and stories waiting to be told. Across the range of the twenty photographic exhibits, her camera captures glimpses of Ireland’s nautical heritage, in, what Geraghty describes as, “lonely, hard-worked boats that bring, and brought, people to sea.”

Sibel Ozben Geraghty holds a primary degree in cinema, television and photography from the Fine Art University, Izmir, Turkey, with a Masters in Photography.

The exhibition will be launched on July 12 at 6pm in Áras an Chontae, Tullamore and Offaly County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Liam Quinn, will be the guest speaker.

Boats of Ireland exhibition will be open weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm. It is free and will continue until Friday, July 28 in Áras an Chontae Tullamore.

For more information please visit www.offaly.ie/arts.

