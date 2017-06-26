Home & Away heart-throb in Offaly this week

The popular star of Australian drama series, Home & Away, Matt Little, is in Offaly this week as he is set to make an appearance at a local nightclub event.

The 24-year-old Aussie actor, who plays VJ Patterson in the show, which is hugely popular with Irish TV audiences, is slated to meet and greet fans at the Palace Nightclub in Tullamore this coming Friday, June 30.

It's an all ages event with doors opening at 6pm, and admission will be €10. There will be an opportunity for a meet & greet, selfies, photos and autographs.

For more information, get in touch with the Palace Nightclub on Facebook.

