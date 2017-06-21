Offaly featured in unique graveyard exhibition

A new photographic exhibition featuring the forgotten graveyards and historical sites of Ireland is set for Offaly residency next month.

Novelist and Historian Steve Downes presents his first exhibition of photography, Lost in the Graveyards of Ireland, open to the public in Edenderry Library for the month of July. For the last four years Steve and his wife Niamh have travelled the length and breadth of Ireland visiting historical sites that have been abandoned or neglected, documenting them for future generations.

Many of these lost sites are old churches and graveyards and Steve soon began to record the iconography, architecture and epitaphs of the gravestones and monuments. From Pyramids in Laois, Cork and Wexford to the touching words of a grieving father in the 19th Century, Steve and his wife have rediscovered much that was lost or is being lost.

Steve Downes has amassed over 30,000 historical photographs and this exhibition is just a fraction of his collection. The graveyards and stones are a vital heritage source for all the people of Ireland and Steve will continue to document these fading jewels of Ireland’s Gregorian and Victorian past.

Lost in the Graveyards of Ireland features thirty framed, signed and dated pictures from all over Ireland, including several from sites in Offaly and nearby counties, and will be open to visitors in Edenderry Library during all normal library hours.

The launch of the exhibition is on July 5 at 7pm, where Steve will give a short talk, and all are welcome.

For more information on Lost in the Graveyards of Ireland and Steve Downes visited his blog/site at www.writerstevedownes.wordpress.com.

