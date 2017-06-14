Shoot locations sought for Offaly short film

Shoot locations are being sought in Offaly for a short film which is due to be shot in the north of the county later this summer.

Written and directed by Rhode man Paddy Kelly, the short film charts the story of Henry, an elderly man who has lived a life with a broken heart.

With something so valuable missing from his life, that heart finally gives up and as he passes on into the next life, the film goes back to find out what it was that changed this once happy and cheerful man.

The following locations are being sought:

LARGE WHITE ROOM

- empty shop unit or warehouse. (one-day shoot)

COTTAGE INTERIOR

- a bedroom with old style furniture also old style sitting room and kitchen, preferably with an old gas stove (one-day shoot)

DOCTOR'S SURGERY

- or a place that can resemble one (a half-day shoot)

WAREHOUSE

- with wide-open yard with lorries and fork trucks (one-day shoot)

HENRY’S COTTAGE x 2

Two houses 40/50 years old, preferably on the same street with same structure appearance, one being rundown and neglected, maybe empty and abandoned (no inside access needed) and the other is lived in and occupied. (one-day shoot)



If you think your premises could be used in this film, you can email filmoffaly@offalycoco.ie with a details or call 05793 57400.

