Local actors and crew wanted for short film in Offaly

Actors and cast members are being sought in Offaly for a short film which is due to be shot in the north of the county later this summer.

Written and directed by Rhode man Paddy Kelly, the short film charts the story of Henry, an elderly man who has lived a life with a broken heart.

With something so valuable missing from his life, that heart finally gives up and as he passes on into the next life, the film goes back to find out what it was that changed this once happy and cheerful man.

Actors and crew members are invited to apply and despite funding being limited for the small production, payment is offered to both actors and crew members.

Actors are sought for the following parts:

· Young Henry: male: age 25+, two scenes with dialogue. (Appearance: short hair, short beard or heavy stubble)

· Lisa: female: age 25+, two scenes with dialogue.

· Old Tom: male: age 50+, one scene with dialogue.

· Young Tom: male: age 25+, two scenes with dialogue.

· Ernie: male: age 25+, one scene with dialogue.

· Doctor: male: age 50+, one scene with dialogue.

· Medb: female: age 50+, one scene with dialogue.

· Clare: female: age 50+, one scene no dialogue.

· Extras: Small number of background artists required for a pub scene and a party scene.

Producers, production managers, DoP’s, sound, lighting, art/prop and set design, hair, make-up and costume personnel are also encouraged to get in contact to get involved with this exciting film.

Ideally crew should be based in Offaly but all those interested are encouraged to apply as accommodation can be arranged.

All submissions can be made to ubfilm2017@gmail.com.

The film is due to begin shooting in the Rhode and Edenderry areas in August 2017.

