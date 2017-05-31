Can you or your community help? Film locations needed in Offaly

FilmOffaly, a programme of the Arts Office at Offaly County Council, has been contacted by a film production company seeking shoot locations in Offaly for an upcoming production.

The project will be shot in the county but these specific locations are being sought by the company at the helm:

- An old style farmhouse with a field and cow farm attached

- A community hall

- A butcher's shop

Do you think your community can help? If you or someone you know owns a property like the above and would be interested in contributing to this production, you can contact filmoffaly@offalycoco.ie or call 057-9357400.

If emailing, people are asked to include images of the house.

