Beach Party Festival planned for Tullamore for June Bank Holiday Weekend

With Offaly expected to be hotter than Tenerife in the coming days, attention turns to the upcoming Bank Holiday Weekend with fingers firmly crossed that the weather will hold for the next ten days.

However if the weather turns and the planned trip to the beach doesn't materialise, there will be another option closer to home.

The Palace Nightclub in Tullamore will be hosting 'The ultimate Beach Party Weekender' on the June Bank Holiday Weekend and among the attractions is a jacuzzi...... yes a jacuzzi. How do you dress for a nightclub with a jacuzzi?

As well as the jacuzzi, the Bank Holiday Sunday will feature Special Guest DJ Alex Ross, Tikki Huts, thousands of beach balls and free Hula Leis on arrival.

According to The Palace, this will be their 'Biggest Bank Holiday Weekend of the Year'.

