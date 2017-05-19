Film company need an Offaly actor for part in film

A film production company are seeking a male actor from Offaly to play a part in their brand new short film.

Mirrorcab Films require the actor for a one day shoot, but there is the possibility for the shoot to run into a second day. This is for production of a short film called 'The Bench' and is a paid position.

The film will be shot around Offaly over the bank holiday weekend in June, with the shoot in question likely to take place on Monday, June 5.

Mirrorcab want a male actor aged between 25 and 35, and those interested can send a head shot and CV to germccormack@ymail.com.

The resultant short film will be around three minutes long and when completed, will be sent to festivals around the world.

To check out more from Mirrocob Films, click here to visit their website.

