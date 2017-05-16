Offaly band Chasing Abbey to play hometown gig this week

Tullamore pub, The Brewery Tap, are celebrating 15 years in business this week with a host of events, and topping the bill are Tullamore three-piece, Chasing Abbey.

The band have been receiving widespread acclaim and radio play for their song, That Good Thing, which continues to take the Irish charts by storm.

Joining the lads on stage on the night will be fellow Tullamore native, Jane Wyer, an emerging singer-songwriter in her own right.

The Brewerty Tap official 15th anniversary takes place tonight, Tuesday, May 16 with a party at 9pm, and various acts will perform at the town venue over the course of the week.

Chasing Abbey take to the stage on Thursday, May 18 at 10pm until 12am.

For more information, click here to visit The Brewery Tap's Facebook page.

