Birr Theatre to host new concert celebrating screen icons

Birr Theatre are set to host a show called "Will You Remember?" presented by Sheldon Nulty Music and starring soprano Sandra Oman and baritone Simon Morgan.

The show is being bull as "an unforgettable tribute in concert to Silver Screen Icons of the 1930s and 1940s, Jeanette MacDonald and Nelson Eddy."

All of their famous songs, arias and duets will be featured, including the title track, Will You Remember?; Rose Marie; Ah, Sweet Mystery of Life; Lover Come Back to Me; and Wanting You.

The songs will be interspersed with exclusive projected images and voiceover narration chronicling their careers and turbulent private lives. The concert takes place at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 8pm.

Thought by many to be on less than friendly terms off-screen, Jeanette and Nelson were, in fact, hopelessly in love over a period of more than 30 years, but their relationship, however, was thwarted at every turn by their boss at MGM, the powerful Louis B. Mayer.

An incredibly talented group from different artistic walks have come together to collaborate on this piece of theatre. Decorated American author, Sharon Rich, wrote the biography of the MacDonald/Eddy tragic love story and has given her permission to use her biography as the basis for the voiceover narrative.

In the history of the Silver Screen, MacDonald and Eddy rank among the greatest screen partnerships of the Golden Age of Cinema. The most successful team in musical history, their 8 movie collaborations between 1935 and 1942 almost single-handedly lifted their studio, MGM, out of a financial crisis and brought it back to profitability.

This story will be brought to life by a host of performers like Sandra Oman and baritone Simon Morgan, who have established themselves in the classical/opera industry.

Tickets on sale now: www.birrtheatre.com Box Office (057) 91 22911.

