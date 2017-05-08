Offaly singer Olivia Douglas picks up 'Hot Country' music award

Olivia Douglas capped a stellar week when she picked up a 'Hot Country' music award at a glittering ceremony in Cavan. In the same week, Olivia hit the top of the charts and launched her brand new website, www.oliviadouglasmusic.com.

This prize was Olivia's second major award in country music as she previously won the Best Breakthrough Artist award at the Sunday World Music & Entertainment Awards. The award Olivia won at the Hot Country concert, the Gene Stuart Music Inspiration Award, is a mark of the high regard in which Olivia is held within the country scene.

The late Gene Stuart was one of the most famous and best loved artists in Ireland before he passed away early in 2016. Given that the former lead singer of the legendary showband The Mighty Avons released twenty successful albums during his career, it was only a matter of time before the industry chose to honour his memory in some way.

Hugh O'Brien was first to act, naming one of his Hot Country awards The Gene Stuart Music Inspiration Award, an award Olivia was both proud and humbled to win.

"Gene was one of the best singers Ireland has ever known, and from everything I've ever heard, a real gentleman as well. So for me to even be mentioned in the same breath as him, let alone associated with him in this way, by winning an award named after him, well it's just such a tremendous honour for me. It really is. And I'm so grateful to Hugh and everybody at Hot Country for giving me that honour," Olivia remarked following her win.

Olivia admitted that she was still trying to take in all that had happened during the week, including her debut single, 'Don't Think Twice,' reaching number 1 on the iTunes Irish Country chart just hours after being released.

"It was definitely a week to remember for me, alright, that's for certain! I probably couldn't have dreamed it better if I tried. I'm really delighted to have my website back up-and-running again, it's something every artist needs to have, so we're after giving it a fair old makeover."

"And I'm so happy that my new single is going down so well with people, too. It's been getting some great radio support, which I really appreciate and am thankful for. But to have it go to #1 on the day it was released as well, that was nearly too much to hope for," Olivia added.

"I'm so thankful to everyone for all of their support, I really am. 'Don't Think Twice' is the first single from my new album, which I'll be releasing later this year, so hopefully everyone will like the rest of it, too!"

Olivia's brand new single, 'Don't Think Twice', is out now to download from all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and GooglePlay.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.