22 new acts added to Longitude 2017 line-up

Organisers of this year's Longitude music festival have announced 22 more acts as the countdown to the July festival heats up.

'September Song' singer JP Cooper is among the most high-profile of the latest acts scheduled to perform, while homegrown talent like Dermot Kennedy, whose single 'Glory' has been receiving widespread airplay, has also made the grade.

The 22 new additions to this summer’s festival are: Young Thug, Gucci Mane, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, The Martinez Brothers, Earl Sweatshirt, JP Cooper, Mick Jenkins, Dave, Ray BLK, Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Witt, Dermot Kennedy, Sunflower Bean, Palace, Youngr, Sigrid, Aine Cahill, HVOB & Winston Marshall, Gill Landry, Karen Elson, Bitch Falcon, Wild Youth.

Some of the headliners already announced for the popular festival include The Weeknd, Mumford & Sons and Irish band, Picture This.

Weekend tickets are priced at €189.50, Two Day Tickets at €129.50 and single Day tickets €69.50. All ticket prices are inclusive of booking fee.

For more information, visit www.longitude.ie.