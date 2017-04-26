'A Night with the Stars' this Thursday in Tullamore

This Thursday night, six top acts will come together in Tullamore for 'A Night with the Stars'.

Robert Mizell, Patrick Feeney, Conal Gallen, TR Dallas, Louise Morrissey and John Hogan will all take to the stage in the Tullamore Court Hotel for what promises to be a memorable night.

The concert is in association with JMG Music Group and Midlands 103.

Tickets priced at €27.50 can be purchased at reception in the hotel or by clicking here

