Comedian David McSavage bringing his new show to Birr

Controversial comedian David McSavage is bringing his new show, A Sacred Crow, to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre next month

One of Ireland’s most divisive comedians, McSavage's latest offering delves into all the institutions and parts of life Ireland that shape us, and a press release jokes that it's "not safe for clergy, politicians or bankers."

Savage is famous for his street comedy, in which he often makes up songs about the people passing by, an act he regularly performs on Dublin's Grafton Street.

He is perhaps best known for his RTE comedy show, The Savage Eye, which is a mixture of comedy sketches and satire based on Irish life, lampooning everything from the Gardai to the Church.

The show comes to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday, May 6 at 8pm. Tickets are priced at €16 (Student Rate: €12.50) and are available from www.birrtheatre.com or the Theatre's Box Office at (057) 91 22911.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.