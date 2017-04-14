What's on in Offaly this weekend

Easter Saturday, April 15

Deirdre O'Kane live upstairs in Hugh Lynches. Door open 8pm and show starts 9pm Sharp. Tickets on Ticketmaster or from pub. Followed by Silent Disco downstairs (No tickets needed for Silent Disco)

Playboy Party in the Palace Nightclub Tullamore. Free Champagne for the first 100 ladies, Playboy Party, Boiler Room

Wrafter Family + Special Guests, Tullamore Court Hotel from 9pm to 11pm. Special Guests, LEGACY direct from a USA tour.

Easter Sunday, April 16

Karl Spain with special guest Eric Lalor in Hugh Lynches. Tickets from Ticketmaster or from pub. Followed by Silent Disco with Frankie Beats downstairs (No tickets needed for Silent Disco)

Pat Shortt in the Tullamore Court Hotel from 7pm to 11pm. Fresh from the success of his award-winning show,’Selfie’, Pat Shortt returns with a brand new show called ‘How’s Tings?’. Tickets €28 available at reception 057 9346666

Easter Monday

Chris Kavanagh Ballad Session in Hugh Lynches downstairs from 7pm. No cover charge

Fresh Tullamore at The Palace. Fresh is the brand new clubbing experience for 2nd & 3rd years.

