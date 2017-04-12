Birr Theatre's Bealtaine Festival Free Film Screening Announced

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre is delighted to be taking part in the Bealtaine Festival again this year. The Theatre has announced a free screening of Dare to Be Wild as their feature film for the summer festivities.

From the green hills of Ireland to the parched deserts of Africa, and the dazzling heights of London society, Dare to be Wild is a contemporary romantic adventure that tells the true story of Mary Reynolds, a gifted landscape designer whose mission is to share the beauty and power of wild nature with the world.

Facing almost impossible odds, she enters the Chelsea Flower Show, and with nothing but talent and sheer force of will to drive her, she even gets cynics to share her vision. A real modern-day heroine, Mary reaches for her dreams – and achieves them – one garden, one vast desert, at a time.

The screening is with thanks to Access Cinema and the Irish Film Institute. Bealtaine Festival is the Irish national arts festival celebrating creativity in older age.

The theatre will host the special free screening of Dare To Be Wild on Tuesday, May 2 at 8pm.

For more information visit www.birrtheatre.com or contact the Box Office at (057) 91 22911.