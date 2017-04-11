Offaly nightclub to host 'Ultimate Playboy Party' this weekend

The Palace Nightclub are holding a Playboy party over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend., where DJ Eamon Duffy will take the stage.

The organisers have said there will be free champagne for the first 100 ladies through the doors, while the party also features a boilder room.

The night takes place on Saturday night, April 15.

Playboy is a 'men's magazine' established in the 1950s in America, and still run to this day by editor in chief, Hugh Hefner, famous for living in the Playboy Mansion.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the Playboy bunny logo became popular fro branded goods, everything from t-shirts to car bumper stickers.

