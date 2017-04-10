Gifted Offaly accordionist releases brand new solo album

Although he's a member of one of the most famous and best-loved Irish groups of all time, The Fureys, and he's been a part of numerous recording sessions, Ballycumber's Camillus Hiney has always wanted to record an album of his own.

Now, with the release of 'Baker's Dozen,' the gifted accordionist has finally realised that dream.

"Well it's something I wanted to do all my life. I've been working on it, I suppose, for two years, so we decided to bring it to a head now. I always felt that I just needed to record something, because I've known so many musicians who passed away, but had just never recorded anything. So there was nothing left behind in that sense," Camillus said.

The way in which Camillus has brought this collection to life has certainly been very personal for him, as he's joined on the record by his wife Kate, his son Daniel, and his daughter, Aoife.

"It is, it's a very personal thing now. It's like you're building a house for yourself, because when it's finished, it's a body of work. Aiden Guilfoyle was my producer for this, and Aiden recorded it too out in his studio, Rainwater Studio in Kilbeggan. He advised me to put a bit of thought into it, and a bit of work into it. So I did, and what we've ended up with is I have my own family playing on it, so that's what makes it so personal, as well as it being my first album."

Camillus continued, "My wife, Kate, is on the bodhran. My son, Daniel, is on the cajon and the concertina. And my daughter, Aoife, plays the banjo. So I'm very lucky to have the kids playing on it as well. Having all my family on the first album is just brilliant. So it's as much their album as mine."

The reaction to 'Baker's Dozen' so far has been positive, and it is available now from TRAX, in Tullamore, Portlaoise, and Carlow, and other selected outlets.

