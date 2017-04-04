Meeting about 'Creative Ireland' initiative to take place in Tullamore tonight

The public are being invited to attend a meeting about the Government's 'Creative Ireland' initiative in Tullamore tonight. Offaly County Council has warmly invited members of the publc to attend and contribute to an open meeting and discussion about Creative Ireland, an initiative that aims to put arts at the heart of public policy.

Creative Ireland 2017-2022 is a major culture and creativity initiative of the Government of Ireland, and tonight's meeting is your chance to share your vision for our creative future. The meeting takes place at Tullamore Central Library tonight, Tuesday, April 4 at 7.30pm.

You can RSVP to creativeculture@offalycoco.ie or call 057 9346839.

Creative Ireland is the Government’s Legacy Programme for Ireland 2016 – a five-year initiative, from 2017 to 2022, which places creativity at the centre of public policy. At the meeting ideas will be sought for culturally creative projects to be included in the 5 year plan.

For more information, log on to www.creative.ireland.ie.

