Big Maggie hits the stage in Birr this April

The Fourth Wall Theatre Group from Laois are bringing their production of John B. Keane's Big Maggie to Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Saturday, April 29 at 8pm.

The story of Big Maggie Polpin and her attempts to keep her family together after the death of her husband is an enduring theatre favourite, like so many of John B. Keane's other work.

The dialogue crackles with hilarious, caustic putdowns as the indomitable Matriarch deals with her feckless family and unwanted suitors.

Everyone wants a part of Big Maggie and her property, but she has other ideas. John B. Keane's wonderful creation of a rural Irish mother ranks with Juno, Mommo and Molly Bloom as one of the great female creations of twentieth-century Irish literature.

Tickets are priced at just €14/12 (€10 second level student/group of 10 or more), and those interested in taking in this epic play can contact: www.birrtheatre.com or the Box Office at (057) 91 22911.

