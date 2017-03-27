Unique night of musical bliss planned for Tullamore's Charleville Castle

Charleville Castle will play host to renowned classical musician Adriana VonRunic on Saturday April 1, as the spectacular grounds will be alive with the sounds of the master student.

The grounds of the castle have become a source of artistic expression before, notably for the Castlepalooza and Shakefest festivals, that have taken place there over the years.

Indeed, in this regard its most recent claim to fame was as the location for the video shoot of Irish country music star Derek Ryan's latest single, the beautiful 'Sixty Years Ago.' April 1 promises to be yet another glorious evening in the great building's musical history when Adriana VonRunic, a master student of no less a luminary than the illustrious Sir James Galway, will perform as part of her current world tour which has already seen her delight audiences in Australia, Croatia, Italy, China, Austria, and Switzerland.

A section of Adriana's performance will feature the cello suite number 2, in D minor, which consists of 7 movements, and is effectively one stunning 20 minute long piece.

Adriana will be joined by textile artist Nicola Henry, an old friend of Adriana's and with whom she actually founded the Iniscrealtra Community Arts Festival in Clare in 1995. "While Adriana fills the castle ballroom with heavenly sounds, the walls of that same ballroom will be adorned by Nicola's creations, a combination sure to deliver a delicate, yet definite beauty, to both eye and ear of all who attend," organisers have said.

As with Adriana, Bristol born Nicola brings with her international acclaim and elegance having exhibited widely in the U.K, Australia, Japan, the United States, Spain, and, here in Ireland, where Nicola moved with her young family back in 1991.

Nicola's work endeavors to examine our inner state, through the study of birds and their flight in relation to the natural environment, with Nicola aiming to capture a sense of scale and movement within space.

"Of the many wonderful days and nights experienced in and around Charleville Castle, few, if any, could promise so much in the beginning, while at the same time being sure in the knowledge that even more would be delivered. Expect a sensory overload like none you've ever known before. Expect another night of musical magic in Charleville Castle," the organisers stated.

Tickets will be available at the door on the night and the show commences at 7.30pm. Tickets are also available on www.questnews.net and www.eventbrite.com.

For further information on this event, or on Charleville Castle, check out www.charlevillecastle.com.

