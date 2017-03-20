Mizzell brings award-winning show to Tullamore

Country music fans in the midlands can look forward to seeing American star Robert Mizzell at the end of the month when he brings his Country Kings band to Tullamore's Townhouse venue. The Louisiana native recently collected two awards at the Sunday World Music & Entertainment Awards Show; Entertainer of the Year, and Album of the Year for his latest release, the magnificent 'Travelling Shoes.'

Robert manages to combine a career as one of the most recognisable solo artists in country music, with a role as one of the most well-known and best-loved trios in the business, joining Jimmy Buckley and Patrick Feeney in The Three Amigos. But not only that, he's also mentor to young rising star Alanna Maher on this season's Glor Tire programme.

Speaking ahead of his forthcoming appearance at The Townhouse, Robert explained how he balances so many important aspects of his hectic lifestyle.

"It's all about trying to prioritise things. I was away the last couple of months with the Amigos, I was away on a cruise last week, working, might I add. And I'm home now this week with the Amigos, then I have my own gigs at the weekend, and after that I'm in Scotland next week. But my wife sometimes does say to me, 'Is this ever going to end?' And I say, I hope not! From the point of view of being busy. But look, it's tough. I have a little baby at home, she's two, and she's always asking for Dadda. And those times are very difficult. But my wife knows that I'm an entertainer, that I'm in the music business, and she accepts it. Even though, yes, it is difficult on a family. But when we start our show, wherever it might be, you'll see the reaction from the crowd and that's an adrenaline buzz for us. It's hard to call it work! But it is at the same time. And sometimes it's difficult, but look, we get through it."

Robert's award-winning new album, 'Travelling Shoes', contains a song co-written by Offaly singer/songwriter Stephen Rosney, together with Nashville songwriting legend, Max T. Barnes. The song is called 'God Bless The Farmer' and Robert spoke about how he came to record this particular track.

"Well I know Ciaran Rosney, Stephen's brother, and Ciaran did some work for me in Spain. And I met Max T. at a couple of different shows around Ireland over the last few years. And I got chatting to Max, who's father, of course, wrote the beautiful song, 'Love Me', the big hit for Collin Raye. So Max rang me one night and said he had this song he thought I might like, and he emailed it to me. And I just loved it. And because of this country having so many farming communities, especially around the midlands, where there's a lot of hard-workin' farmers. There's a lot of songs now at the minute about jiving, and about dancing with Mary, or dancing with this one! I thought this song was a little bit different, and it sort of gets to the core of what the Irish countryside is about."

Robert's show takes place in The Townhouse, Tullamore on March 31, and musical support on the night comes from the amazing Olivia Douglas (also a winner at this year's Sunday World Awards) and Banagher man Colin Kenny, whose debut single, 'Don't Close Your Eyes', hit the #1 spot on the Irish iTunes country chart in recent weeks.

Tickets are now available from The Townhouse, Tullamore, and at the door on the night. For more details, contact The Townhouse on 057-93-41792.