Clara prepares to welcome premiere of 'Cats the Musical' this month

Clara Musical Society are putting the final touches to their upcoming production of 'Cats' the musical after months of hard work. The show takes place later this month, March 28-April 1, at Clara GAA Centre. The production team of musical director Alan Recks and choreographer Lea Carroll began the audition process in October of last year and were delighted with the turn out for auditions for CATS and are now excited to announce such a talented front line cast who hail from right across the midlands.

"Rarely do musical societies get to ‘roll out the red carpet’ and perform an Irish musical premiere, so given the opportunity they tend to make a song and dance about it," the society have said ahead of their staging of the famous Broadway show.

Grizabella will be played by Portlaoise lady Georgina Carthcart who previously captivated audiences with her performance of Evita in CMS’s production of Evita. The part of Munkustrap will be played by local Clara man Stephen Rabbette who is also a dedicated member of TMS and the Tullamore Academy Chamber Choir. In recent years Stephen has played the role of Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar and was nominated for his singing for his performance as CHE in Clara's production of Evita.

Other principle roles are filled by talented tenor Christy Bannon as Old Deutronomy, actresses Grainne O’Donoghue and Joanne Mac Donagh play the parts of Bombalurina and Demter. AIMS nominee and Mullingar man Chris Corroon is delighted to be back with the Clara Musical Society playing the part of cheeky Mungojerry alongside his partner in crime Niamh O’Shea as Rumpleteaser. Portlaoise man John Coss also rejoins CMS for his role as ladies’ man, Rum Tum Tugger.

Based on ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,’ a book of poems by T.S. Elliot, ‘Cats’ tells the story of a group of felines who gather at a dump site for a very special night of celebration when they will pick a cat to leave their group and travel to the ‘Heaviside layer.' "This is a show you won’t want to miss," organisers have said.

"The transformation each cast member undergoes with makeup and costume to become their individual character cat is truly amazing. The audience is in for a treat as they watch the lifts, flips and kicks throughout this family friendly production with musical numbers such as Jellicale Cats, The Jellicale Ball and Skimbleshanks," organisers have said. ‘CATS’ will run from 8pm Tuesday, March 28, to Saturday April 1st, 2017 at Clara GAA Centre.

All tickets available by calling the booking office on 087-9366247 or booking online at WWW.CLARAMS.COM where you may select your own seats. All tickets for Tuesday night's show are €12. Full Price Tickets are €16 Wednesday to Saturday.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.