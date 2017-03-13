Clara Musical Society to stage production of 'Cats'

Clara Musical Society are happy to announce their upcoming production of 'Cats' the musical after months of hard work. The show takes place later this month at Clara GAA Centre. "Rarely do musical societies get to ‘roll out the red carpet’ and perform an Irish musical premiere, so given the opportunity they tend to make a song and dance about it," the society have said ahead of their staging of the famous Broadway show.

Clara Musical Society have secured such an honour with the premiere of ‘Cats’ the musical. Running from Tuesday, March 28, to Saturday, April 1, the show promises to be a spectacular event for those in attendance. Tickets will cost just €12 on Tuesday, March 28, and just €16 from Wednesday, March 29, to Saturday, April 1. There will also be a special family rate of just €50 for two adults and two children on the Saturday night.

Based on ‘Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,’ a book of poems by T.S. Elliot, ‘Cats’ tells the story of a group of felines who gather at a dump site for a very special night of celebration when they will pick a cat to leave their group and travel to the ‘Heaviside layer.'

"This is a show you won’t want to miss," organisers have said.

Contact Clara GAA for more information and booking details.

