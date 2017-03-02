The 'American Legends' show rolls into Birr next week

The American Legends show, featuring the music of legends like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, takes place at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre next Friday, March 10, at 8pm.

This exciting show, featuring top quality performers, is a celebration of the very best in American country. The other artists whose music will feature include Neil Diamond, Shania Twain, Reba McIntyre, Hal Ketchum, Tina Turner, Roy Orbison and the Eagles.

It will be brought to life by performers including veteran entertainer Joe Mac, who fronted the College Boys, Rachel Phillips, who recently starred in 'Nine to Five – The Musical' in Belfast Opera House, and Adam McDonald, well-known for his Neil Diamond show.

Considered to be one of the best live bands in the country, Conspiracy provide all the additional material as well as the music for Joe, Rachel and Adam.

If you like great foot-tapping music from the golden age of the American country scene, then this is a show not to be missed.

Tickets for the show on March 10 are priced at €20/18. To book, visit www.birrtheatre.com or call the Box Office on (057) 91 22911.

