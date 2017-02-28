Unique belly dancing workshop coming to Tullamore this weekend

World renowned dancer Joana Saahirah brings her unique oriental dance workshops to Offaly this weekend. The classes take place at Charleville Caste on Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, brought to you by Shake Productions.

Saahirah is a world renowned Professional dancer, teacher and choreographer, and her specialty lies in Egyptian, Oriental and Folkloric dances. She is also an actress and author of the book, “The Secrets of Egypt – Dance, Life & Beyond,” a pioneering book that's now on its 2nd edition.

"One of the most well known, respected and original Oriental Dancers in the World - after almost a decade in Egypt with her own orchestra, Joana Saahirah has created a style of teaching, choreographing and performing that unites East and West; the best of Egypt and the best of the western open and free mind; technique and expression; healing and art; the re-connection of mind, heart, body and soul," a statement read.

On the back of a successful career in Egypt, more recently she's been focused on sharing the knowledge she gathered with the whole world, and this weekend, that knowledge arrives in Tullamore.

