Tullamore music students walk the red carpet at Audi International Film Festival

Staff and students of the Academy of Music in Tullamore were suited and booted over mid-term break last week as they walked the red carpet at the Audi Dublin International Film Festival. They were chosen contributors asked to attend a once in a life time World Premiere of movie director Ken Wardrop’s latest film documentary, The Piano Lesson.

Ken’s latest documentary film, The Piano Lesson, premiered to a standing ovation at the festival. The movie charts the musical journey of numerous piano students through the commitment and pressure of the keyboard examinations. The film offers a unique window into the students’ lives. It discovers meaningful truth in their successes and setbacks; unearthing charming curiosities that make audiences both laugh and cry.

Academy piano teacher Martina Burgoyne was chosen as one of nine piano teachers in the country after a lengthy interviewing process to choose her Grade 8 students. Both Martina and students featured substantially in the conclusion of the documentary which observes students from the graded system throughout Ireland starting at the elementary grade all the way through to Grade 8.

"All is back down to earth this week at the Academy as staff and students put their heads down and work toward their end of year examinations which take place this Summer," a spokesperson said.

