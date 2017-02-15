Spotlight falls on Irish film for US film awards

The prestigious Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) has announced its call for entries for Irish films. The Newport Beach Film Festival will take place April 20 – 27, 2017 in the City of Newport Beach, located 55 miles south of Hollywood along one of Southern California’s most pristine coastlines.

On April 23, 2017, the Festival will present its signature Irish Spotlight event celebrating Irish cinema, culture and cuisine. During its eight-day run, the Festival will screen a slate of feature-length Irish narratives, documentaries and a curated Irish Shorts programme.

The Festival will collaborate with Culture Ireland, Galway Film Fleadh, Irish Film Institute, Irish Film and TV Academy, The Richard Harris International Film Festival and the Irish Film Board. The selected Irish films will be eligible for audience and Festival awards. As a filmmaker’s festival, the NBFF will assist participating Irish filmmakers with outreach and promotion to various film industry executives and media.

The NBFF has a strong history of presenting Irish films and an engaged audience base interested in Irish cinema and culture. Past notable Irish films that screened at the NBFF include Song’s for Amy, My Name is Emily, Life’s A Breeze, Gold, You’re Ugly Too and The O’Brien’s.

In order to qualify, films must have a completion date of January 1, 2016 or later.

2017 NBFF Submission Deadlines:

Deadline for submissions is Friday, February 17, 2017.