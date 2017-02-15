Extra date added for 'The Successful TD' in Birr Theatre

Birr Theatre has announced a second date for the John B Keane play, 'The Successful TD,' starring Jon Kenny of the d'Unbelievables and former Glenroe star Mary McEvoy. The play is scheduled to take place in Birr Theatre on Saturday, February 25, and now an extra performance will be staged the following night, Sunday, February 26.

Written by legendary playwright John B. Keane, and adapted for the stage by Jon Kenny, Mary McEvoy and Michael Scott from Keane's novellas "The Successful TD and An Irish Minister of State," this play follows the political exploits and hilarious antics of Tull McAdoo. The wily TD is seeking re-election to the Dáil, and to get ahead, Tull knows he must play the game of politics.

"There are lots of things I know about people – necessary things – in case I ever need them – its part and parcel of the dirty game we call politics – don’t ever judge a politician outright – if he does something which seems underhand – he’s only doing his best - to survive!," Jon Kenny's character exclaims at the opening of the play.

Despite being written in 1967, in 'The Successful TD,' John B. Keane displays his edge for humour and satire that are still uncomfortably close to the politics of today.

The shows begin at 8pm on both nights and tickets are priced at €22.50 and are available through Birr Theatre's website, www.birrtheatre.com/.