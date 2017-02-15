Offaly based 'Bare in the Woods' wins Best One Day Festival

The Bare in the Woods music festival has won the Best One Day Festival award at the Irish Festival Awards, for the second year running.

"Humbled to have once again won the Best One Day Festival at the Irish Festival Awards," the organisers announced on social media.

The event was also shortlisted for the 'Best Lineup' award.

The festival in the beautiful Garryhinch woods, on the Offaly/Laois border between Mountmellick and Portarlington, is renowned for its chilled eco-friendly ethos and seriously good music entertainment.

The fourth festival has evolved into a three day event, on June 9, 10 and 11, headlined by House of Pain and Mike Skinner, with The Correspondents, DJ Dan Shake, The Hot Sprockets and Mad Dog Mcrea also confirmed.

Comedians Andrew Maxwell and Karl Spain are also part of the eclectic line-up.

BARE in the Woods has also teamed up with Mobstar to offer Irish musicians and artists a chance to play at BARE in the Woods 2017.

Tickets are still on sale for BARE 17, at €40 for a day ticket and €100 for a weekend.

For more on the festival see www.barefestival.com.