Major funding boost for Birr Theatre

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre has been allocated major funding under the Department of Arts & Culture’s Capital Scheme 2016-2018. It is one of 56 cultural organisations to receive funding across Ireland this week.

The award of almost €33,000 will go towards four specific areas at the Offaly venue: completion of Phase Two of the Façade Restoration, the upgrading of lighting equipment, the upgrading of dressing rooms and the installation of handrails on the seating rig to improve accessibility.

Welcoming the news, Venue Manager at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Emma Nee Haslam said: “In 2017, we need to make a significant investment in building and equipment repairs at a total cost of almost €50,000 and this grant will go a long way to meeting those costs. These kinds of repair and upgrades are long overdue and we look forward to completing these projects this year.”

Speaking following the announcement nationally, Minister For Arts & Culture, Heather Humphreys said: “This €9 million announcement is the most significant investment in regional arts and cultural centres in a decade. The main objective of these capital grants is to maintain and enhance the existing stock of arts and culture centres, many of which need to be upgraded. These projects all aim to improve the audience and creative experience. This funding package will also ensure past investment in these arts and cultural centres is protected and sustained.”