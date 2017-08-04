From the archives: Take a trip down memory lane to the 1998 Tullamore Show

The Tullamore Show has become a fixture on the calendar for farmers and the public in general attracting more than 60,000 visitors each year.

Since the Show returned in 1991, it has grown annually and moved to its new site at the Butterfield Estate in 2009.

We have trawled the archives to bring you a selection of pictures from the Tullamore Show in 1998.